Candidate's View: Don't expect fiscal control with same old School Board

A decade back, the people who held a majority vote in the boardroom of our Duluth public school district blamed the deferred payments from the state as their major fiscal problem. We were repeatedly told if the state would just pay back all the money borrowed from school districts, the budget for our local public school system would be fine.

The money has been paid back since 2014. Has it made any difference?

After the deferred money was paid, the new excuse became the special-education cross subsidy. If the special-education mandate was fully funded, our school district’s financial problems would disappear and we would be able to fully support our classrooms and gain some measurable progress in education.

The cross subsidy was just funded by the state, bringing an additional $3.78 million into District 709’s coffers. Are we on Easy Street now, as we were led to believe we would be?

On June 3, the News Tribune reported that an increase in the basic-education formula was also bringing in $2.78 million, for a total of $6.56 million in new funding. Will all this increased funding finally sate the district’s never-ending complaints for more money? Will our school district take off and fly now, solve all its persistent problems, and get competitive in the educational marketplace?

Unfortunately, this is not the vibe coming from ISD 709. The excuse has now shifted to COVID-relief money — all those extra millions of temporary funding — that will soon, predictably, run out. “When that aid runs dry,” the newspaper reported, “it could prompt the district to ask Duluth voters to approve a levy for general operating expenses or one for technology expenses.”

Since former Superintendent Keith Dixon came to town at the end of fiscal 2005, our public school district’s tax levy has increased a whopping $32 million, from $11.9 million to $43.9 million, bending local taxpayers under the burden.

A capital project and an extension to the project currently under construction in the center of the city ran up a bill of more than half a billion, with bond interest. Both parts of the project were pushed through without a vote. Payments on the 2012A bond from the initial investment were deferred for 10 years beginning in 2022. Taxpayers are paying 84% interest: $10,703,672.85 on a $12,801,327.15 bond. The 2021C bond from the extension is deferred until 2029, when taxpayers will begin paying off $39,485,250.

For years, as it tore down multiple buildings and spent millions to build more, our school district left a string of broken promises in its wake. Money from the sale of Central, now being channeled into the district’s budget, was supposed to go into debt payments for the district’s facilities project. We were once told that “due to savings and sales of unused property, almost half of the total cost (of the project) was already paid for.”

The biggest disappointment in all of this is that so much money, spent to help the school district, actually worsened the east-west divide and did harm in so many other ways. More than $2 billion have been spent on facilities and operations since Dixon came to town. That kind of money, in a small town like this, should have built a thriving educational organization. I personally would have preferred seeing more of that money focused on early grades, with a goal of every child reading proficiently by third grade.

The Board of Education is responsible for setting priorities, maintaining fiscal control, and protecting taxpayers. Don’t put the same crowd in control and expect a different result. Vote Martell on Aug. 8.

Loren Martell is one of four candidates for Duluth School Board in District 3, which is in central Duluth. Two will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Martell wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.