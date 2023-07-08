Candidate's View: Council must push for better streets, against tax increases

I'm running for the District 4 seat on the Duluth City Council to hopefully return to the elected position I previously held for four years, which was prior to the six-year tenure of my late friend, Councilor Renee Van Nett.

Renee defeated me in back-to-back District 4 elections, and I tipped my hat to her. She defeated me by 48 votes in the 2021 election, when she served as president of the council.

Despite losing consecutive elections in my home district, I have stayed highly engaged as a volunteer activist for fiscal responsibility in city government, even aggressively calling out the administration for increasing the city's property tax levy over 100% in the last eight years.

We all know how local property taxes have skyrocketed in recent years, and we must do better to hold the line on any further increases. As I did during my four years serving on the council — which I continued to do for the six years since and hopefully will again as our District 4 councilor — I will continue to fight with all my might against further property tax increases.

I also promise to fight for better streets and more accountability from the administration on how our tax dollars are spent. Where is the new tax money being spent? I believe our tax dollars should be spent first on basic city services and less on social programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

If elected, I will hit the ground running. As always, I will not be a rubber stamp for the administration's wishes. I will again return every phone call and email from my friends and neighbors in the Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights, and Duluth Heights neighborhoods. I have the time, passion, and experience to be all-in for our neighborhoods.

I would appreciate your vote — and trust — in the Aug. 8 primary election.

Howie Hanson is one of five candidates for Duluth City Council in District 4, which includes the Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights, and Duluth Heights neighborhoods. Two will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Hanson wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.