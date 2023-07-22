Candidate's View: City Council has to be friendlier to business development

I am running for a Duluth City Council At Large position, which represents every citizen in the entire 21 miles of Duluth, from east to west and north to south. Concerns and voices of the people of Duluth vary depending where they live.

My reason for running for City Council: Mine is one of those concerned voices.

I am a native Duluthian, born and raised here. I am a widow of a U.S. Marine and have two grown children and one adorable grandson. My daughter Emily is a human-resources professional and has chosen to raise her family in Duluth. My son Nicholas is currently on active duty with the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.

Following my education in Duluth, I spent my entire working career with one telecommunications company. During my working career, I was a proud, active, 30-year member of the Communications Workers of America union. I held many positions but ended my career as a service delivery coordinator in Centurylink Operations. I was responsible for three offices, coordinating day-to-day workflow and looking for and developing efficiencies and budgetary savings. These are strengths I will bring to the City Council. My goal is more transparency, communication, and accountability between the city and its residents and businesses. I am fully invested in Duluth’s past, present, and future.

After talking to Duluth business owners and citizens, I find that Duluth’s challenges are crystal clear. We have a lot of work to do. Creating an atmosphere that is friendly to business development is essential. Our small businesses support our economy, and it is crucial to support them. A bustling, well-supported small-business community attracts larger industrial manufacturing companies and higher-paying jobs.

We can support small businesses by increasing public safety, fully staffing and supporting our police department and allowing officers to do their jobs.

Being a lifelong resident, I have seen the evolution of Duluth. I have experienced the quality of life and sense of community. Duluth has so much potential! We must protect it for future generations, ensuring they have the same experience. Duluth is an environmental jewel with so much to offer. Our access to boating, biking, and skiing puts us above the rest, while still maintaining our small-town vibe.

I look forward to serving the city of Duluth. I will bring common sense and critical economic decision-making to the council.

Therese Wisocki is one of eight candidates for two At Large seats on the Duluth City Council. Four will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Wisocki wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.