Candidate's View: Checks, balances, innovations critical for strong City Hall

Our local election cycles have been mired in political agendas, despite being nonpartisan offices. I have intentionally chosen to approach our city, its issues, and its citizens with bipartisan engagement. Not everyone will agree, but everyone gets respectfully heard by me. I am choosing to judge the solutions that will drive Duluth forward — not by who they came from but by the soundness of their logic.

Of utmost importance as a city councilor will be to serve as a representative of the people’s interests, a line of defense that sharpens even the most well-intentioned mayoral agenda to better serve the needs of the public. I have risen to this calling again and again. I have held the current city administration accountable on housing, both in the council chambers and in the public sphere. My work as vice chair for the Commission on Disabilities has expanded what a Duluthian can be.

I am proud to have a reputation for showing up for this city. I choose every day to personally invest in the city that has shaped me, from my childhood in Gary to my days at Denfeld and now as my son attends the very elementary school I attended.

Meeting with citizens from all walks of life, some key themes take shape, like public safety and civic accountability, workforce development and economic growth, housing security and affordability, and a focus on communities and families.

As a Racial Bias Audit member, my focus has been to expand safety equitably. I hope to broaden our scope of protection and minimize crime by supporting the training of our public-safety workforce, vigorously promoting the recruitment of quality candidates, and interacting in the community across districts. I will not only push for City Hall to embrace transparency and user accessibility across programming and communication, I will continually uphold myself to that same standard.

Our businesses face consistent battles with licensing and permitting. The city should be a partner in actualizing the American Dream for our community, not putting up barriers to it. Labor-endorsed, I will pledge to work with our necessary departments and commissions to effectively strategize ways we can streamline processes and compete economically with not only similarly sized cities but also beyond. I will work to bring in new industries that will increase wage growth within our city.

We need housing at all income levels. Duluthians can expect me to rely on the best evidence to get Duluthians the shelter they need to grow roots. This means increasing building, expanding rental assistance, codifying strong rental rights, supporting local labor and developers, and restricting access to speculative market voices.

Our children deserve child care and community spaces that are safe and nurturing so they can grow up to be the best adults possible. I will advocate for public programs that can give a sense of purpose to our youth, and I will prioritize keeping our green spaces well-kept. Proactively working with community voices on our drug epidemic, to increase harm reduction and promote support for sobriety, will help ensure no one's child will be asked to carry the load of addiction.

We can place local needs first by reprioritizing our agenda, not necessarily by increasing property taxes.

Snow removal is one area that can be placed not only under the city’s Climate Action Plan but can be open to receiving winter tourism dollars.

Coming to solutions from a variety of angles is one of the assets I hope to bring to City Hall. I will work to earn your trust as we envision what Duluth can be.

Ashlie Castaldo is one of eight candidates for two At Large seats on the Duluth City Council. Four will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Castaldo wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.