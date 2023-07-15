Candidate's View: Can't let what happened to Minneapolis happen to Duluth

I’m running for Duluth City Council At Large. I grew up in Duluth, graduated from Central High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Minnesota Duluth. My wife and I started dating in high school, were married immediately after I graduated college, and we moved to the Twin Cities where we started a family and I started my career.

After working several years at different software and consulting businesses, I founded my own business and worked as an independent software consultant. After our children graduated from college, my wife and I moved back to Duluth. In 2019, I decided to go back to UMD to get my master’s degree in computer science, which I earned in 2021, working with artificial intelligence and robotics.

The role of a city councilor is to represent the residents and businesses of the city and to create a safe and inviting place to live and work. The city benefits when people on the council have business and life experiences that allow them to make the best decisions to help our city.

My goal as city councilor will be to represent all residents and businesses of Duluth. I have years of experience working on projects at all phases, from ideas to completion.

I’ve worked on many teams, large and small, and in several positions. I’ve served as project manager, project sponsor, individual worker, team worker, and business analyst. I’ve created budgets and know how to track progress and limit spending to be within budgets. I have years of experience working with many different personality types and people of different cultures, ages, religions, and backgrounds.

When I talk to people in Duluth, the biggest concerns I hear about are the conditions of the streets and affordable housing.

For streets, with more than 450 miles of roads to maintain, the work is in determining how to prioritize what roads to work on first and how to get more money for roads. I will work with both citizens and officials to find the best solutions possible, but I won’t support draining resources from necessary areas like police or fire.

It may come down to a question for taxpayers: If no other funding can be found, what is the appetite to raise taxes again for roads?

For housing, it’s important to remember that it’s beyond the scope of government to provide housing. As a city councilor, I will help create an environment that will allow housing to be built and help nonprofit institutions and charities to help people in need. We shouldn’t be trying to force types of housing scattered throughout the city but instead should be grouping types of housing together with transitions between types of housing. We should also target building up as opposed to out, especially for more affordable housing.

I’ve witnessed what can happen to a city when representatives seemingly stop representing the people and instead focus on special interests. When I first started working in Minneapolis in the early 1990s, it was clean and relatively safe both day and night. After years of policies by the mayor, city council, and metropolitan council, Minneapolis has become a dangerous and empty city. Some residents have called to defund the police department and aren’t giving officers the benefit of the doubt when problems arise. This is counterproductive to having a safe environment. I want to make sure this doesn’t happen to Duluth.

I have the experience and knowledge to be an excellent representative for Duluth. Please vote for Shawn A. Savela for Duluth City Councilor At-Large.

Shawn A. Savela is one of eight candidates for two At Large seats on the Duluth City Council. Four will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Savela wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.