Candidate's View: All of us are needed to make Duluth great

I was born and raised in the West End, also known as the Lincoln Park District, and I still reside in the same house in which I grew up.

Why am I running for City Council?

I could feed you a bunch of promises and big, confusing words and not mean any of it, like a typical politician. But I am not a politician.

I am passionate about our city. I want to see it grow in the right direction, not the direction it has been going for the past few years. I am for bringing in higher-paying jobs so our citizens don't have to work two jobs to make a living — not just tourism jobs or part-time jobs that our city seems to love attracting.

There seems to be no connection with the citizens who live and reside in our city anymore, and that needs to be addressed. Citizens pay the bills to keep the city running, especially when tourism is down. Our city’s focus has been all geared toward tourism and projects that don't really help out the citizens, it seems.

My goals are simple, starting with safety for all citizens, not just a few of them, for we are all equal and play important roles in making our city one of the best places to live and prosper.

We also must support our local officers and fire personnel who help protect our way of life when we are in need and when we are not in need of their help. These people put their lives at risk every day to make sure we make it home safe, so why wouldn't we help them get the stuff they need so they can make it home safe? We should never cut public-safety budgets before administrative cuts. In any budget, the first thing in my view that should be cut is administration, for I am for a smaller government, not a bigger one.

Infrastructure is a joke in our city. You can hardly drive the roads without hitting a pothole or getting eaten up by one. There are too many dilapidated buildings in our city that need to go.These buildings are eyesores and hazards waiting to happen. They say first impressions go a long way. Well, we are losing in that category. More money should be put into our infrastructure instead of into administrative costs and the activities of special-interest groups.

Duluth’s parks and public places seem to be becoming more unsanitary and unsafe for the public and the tourists who come here. This is a big issue when talking to people who visit here.

Housing is a big issue in every city and not an easy one that can be fixed by government officials, for they are not landlords and should never be landlords. A few friends have suggested lowering the license fees and property taxes on rental properties to bring rents down; but that would be something all landlords would have to agree to.

I will be 99% sure that I will know what I am doing to help make our city a better place for everyone and 1% not sure, for I don't believe in the whole 100% accurate thing. We all make mistakes, and things can happen that you don’t see coming.

I'm a simple person with a big heart who wants to see our city grow. I understand not everyone will agree with all my opinions. I believe it takes a whole city to make a city great, not just a few elected officials.

Thank you for giving me the time to explain my views to you all. God bless you all.

Nathaniel James Rankin is one of five candidates for Duluth City Council in District 4, which includes the Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights, and Duluth Heights neighborhoods. Two will advance from the Aug. 8 primary to Election Day on Nov. 7. Rankin wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.