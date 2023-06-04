99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Barton Goldsmith column: Why premarital counseling makes sense — at any age

Counseling can help you learn how to ask questions and get your needs met, without putting each other on the defensive.

For many millennials who graduated into the recession, a desire to build a solid educational and financial foundation trumped marriage plans. thinkstock.com
Premarital counseling can help you get to know each other and yourself at a deeper level.
Thinkstock.com
By Barton Goldsmith
Today at 12:06 PM

It’s June and wedding season is upon us again. Whenever I attend a ceremony, I wonder if the couple has really talked about what their lives together will be like. When wrapped up in the warm bliss of love, couples sometimes forget to take a long hard look at the practical side of marriage.

Barton Goldsmith
Barton Goldsmith.
Contributed / Barton Goldsmith

Most couples spend more time picking out a new car than they do preparing themselves for the biggest commitment of their lives. Marriage is not to be taken lightly. It is a very serious decision, and you need to know everything you can about how you both view life before you decide to spend the rest of it together.

I highly recommend premarital counseling. It will answer many questions and help you avoid potential pitfalls. You know how much you love your partner and how much you enjoy each other’s company, but have you discussed the important things, like kids, the in-laws and where you will retire? Unfortunately, most couples don’t, and that is how marital dreams can become a wedded nightmare.

more by barton

Premarital counseling can help you get to know each other and yourself at a deeper level. What’s important to both of you will come to the surface and you will learn to talk about your differences in a positive way.

Finding the right counselor or mentor is important. You can choose among many qualified marriage and family therapists who are trained in this area, or you can pick someone you know and respect to act as a guide as you take this time to learn more about each other in a nonthreatening way. There are some good programs available on the internet as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counseling can help you learn how to ask questions and get your needs met, without putting each other on the defensive. You should discuss how you will live, where you spend holidays, and what really matters most to both of you.

Counseling can also help you avoid potential problems. If you discover that you don’t agree on how you want to live together, you can overcome this problem without becoming disagreeable or surprising each other a year or two into your marriage.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

You will learn to create a “we” from an “I” and how to best make practical decisions about your future together.

Premarital counseling also helps you understand the business side of your relationship. Divorce most often occurs over financial issues, so you have to get together on how you will handle money matters. Most couples think that it will just all work out, and sometimes that happens, but what if one of you were to lose your job or would need to move to another town to keep the one you have?

These are important things to look at before they happen so that you know where you stand and have agreed on how to handle these types of issues if and when they arise.

One more reason to look into premarital counseling is that divorce is a lot more expensive than counseling. Think of it as an investment in your future happiness.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D. is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with over 34 million readers. Reach him at barton@bartongoldsmith.com.

More by News Tribune columnists
Ladder_stock photo
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: When it's time to bid farewell to ladders
I would feel terrible saying goodbye to my current ladder, but of course, at my age I have parted with several ladders.
June 02, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
gray bird with white belly in flight
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Swallows find refuge in bay
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
June 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Noctilucent clouds and Comet NEOWISE
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Swoon to June's best astronomical sights
A calendar of naked-eye and binocular highlights to start your summer.
June 01, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Hearing aid_stock photo
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: Wearing hearing aid worth it for better quality of life
I was so embarrassed to get hearing aids in my 30s. I was so worried about what people would think of me. But do you know what I’ve found?
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski
Mars Beehive
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Mars gets tangled up in the Beehive Cluster
The Red Planet will cross directly in front of one the sky's most iconic star clusters this week. Watch it happen in binoculars.
May 29, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Bob King

What To Read Next
060523.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Local View: There has to be a better way to hold elections
June 04, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Rick Leighton
060423.op.dnt.flowerstoon.jpg
Columns
National View: Biden's poet laureate falsely claims being 'banned'
June 03, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Christine Flowers
Flood
Columns
National View: We’ve seen the flooding; will we move to higher ground?
June 03, 2023 07:43 AM
 · 
By  Tim Palmer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A snow plow makes its way down Rice Lake Road as snow continues to fall Thursday afternoon. Tyler Schank / tschank@duluthnews.com
Local
Duluth may look to wean itself off road salt
June 04, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
people fishing during tournament
Northland Outdoors
Fishing tournament returns as anglers cast for a cure for ALS
June 03, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Two women and a man pose with certificates and awards.
Business
Duluth-based Reef Lab reels in RINK Competition award
June 03, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A semi-truck pontoon boat sits in storage in a garage.
Local
Northlandia: Meet ‘Petertoon,’ a Duluth businessman’s floating photo magnet
June 03, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen