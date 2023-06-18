Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Barton Goldsmith column: Remembering the good in fatherhood

Honor your father and enjoy him. He won’t be around forever.

By Barton Goldsmith
Today at 11:45 AM

There are many, many wonderful things about being a dad. The fact that we have a special day to celebrate the man who was most likely your greatest male influence is a plus.

With all that is going on in the world and with most families, we can sometimes temporarily forget the good parts about fatherhood, so I thought I’d give you some reminders:

Feeling the love. Perhaps nothing is more heartwarming than having your children curled up in your arms or even just sitting next to you, and all of you allowing yourselves to feel each others' love. This is not something that everyone does, but I have to say that it is an amazing experience to just soak up the loving vibes from your kids, stepchildren or those you have adopted in some way.

That feeling can keep your mood elevated for weeks on end.

Seeing them grow. As our children mature, even though it may not be as quickly as we would like sometimes, it fills us with a unique type of pride. Knowing that you are responsible for this little person who’s developing into a loving and kind adult, who may do great things for the world, is a very special feeling. No matter how your child is doing in school, and even if there are some behavioral problems, it is never too late to help your child develop into a contributing member of society.

All it takes is your time and attention. Also know that no matter how much energy you put into your kids, it will come back to you in positive ways.

Enjoy the amusement. Nothing cracks me up more than watching kids be kids. Some very little ones show no fear, and you find yourself rescuing them from the tops of tables or looking for them in the forts they built with your new sheets. Others may shyly share with you their artwork or other things they made for you. When your child hands you a picture that says “Happy Father’s Day,” even if you can’t figure out what’s in the picture, it becomes the most precious gift in the world.

The creativity and playfulness of your children will help to keep you young when you get involved with it.

Knowing you’ve contributed. As your child turns into a functioning adult, and at each step along the way, you need to know that just being a loving father has helped him or her to grow appropriately. You don’t need to be a great parent. You just need to be a loving one and, of course, to set good boundaries (which kids actually like because it makes them feel safe).

Feeling deep inside yourself that you helped raise this person to become someone you respect (and who has self-respect) is empowering for you and your child.

Family is more important to many of us than it has ever been before, which is a very good thing. Honor your father and enjoy him. He won’t be around forever.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D. is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with over 34 million readers. Reach him at barton@bartongoldsmith.com.

