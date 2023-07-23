6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Barton Goldsmith column: Cure for summertime blues?

Symptoms of depression vary, and there are some unusual ones that people don’t generally associate with this uncomfortable condition.

By Barton Goldsmith
Today at 9:44 AM

The weather is warm, graduations are over, and you’ve been to at least a couple weddings, yet you are feeling blue.

There is apparently no obvious reason. There has been no tragedy or trauma. But while you can see that the world is going on around you, and you know it would be good to join in, for some reason you just can’t lift yourself out of the grayness that envelops you. This is classic summertime depression.

At this time of year, late July and August, depression from mild to severe is all too common. In fact, suicide rates during the summer months are higher than during the winter holiday season. Depression strikes millions of people every year, but most people don’t do anything to get themselves out of it, because they feel their low mood will eventually go away on its own. In some cases, it definitely can, but not in every case.

Depression can also affect your physical health, because taking care of yourself is difficult when you are depressed. You may have trouble making health care decisions, following your doctor’s directions, and dealing with physical illness. Being in a good mental place really does impact your physical health.

Barton Goldsmith column: Remembering the good in fatherhood
Honor your father and enjoy him. He won’t be around forever.
Even people in good physical health can have a hard time navigating daily life in the grips of depression. You may want to stay in bed and pull the covers up over your head until the feeling goes away. The problem with that is that much of the time, it will make things only worse.

Symptoms of depression vary, and there are some unusual ones that people don’t generally associate with this uncomfortable condition. For example, anxiety can be a depressive symptom, as can irritability, oversleeping and weight gain. The most common symptoms are hopelessness, helplessness, crying, feeling tired, feeling worthless, feeling guilty and a loss of interest in normal activities, including relationships.

Depression also tends to be worse during the day. If these symptoms are present every day for at least two weeks, you should get yourself checked out by a medical professional or a therapist.

There are a number of things you can do to alleviate depression, and coming to grips with the fact that you are depressed is a big first step. Doing simple things that are good for you can help you begin to take control of your mood and get your life back. These include watching your diet, exercising and talking about your feelings, as well as avoiding things that can worsen your mood, like drinking alcohol or using recreational drugs.

Depression is more easily treated today than ever before. With psychotherapy, improved medications and common-sense interventions, many, many people have been helped. You, or someone you care for, can be one of them.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D. is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with over 34 million readers. Reach him at barton@bartongoldsmith.com.

To get help

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota: Statewide hotline, **CRISIS (**274747); 24/7 text line, text “MN” to 741741
Arrowhead Regional Crisis Line:Serves Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis counties and Bois Forte, Fond du Lac and Grand Portage bands; 24/7 hotline 844-772-4724
Aitkin County: Northern Pines Mental Health Center, 800-462-5525
Itasca County: Itasca County Crisis Response Team, 218-326-8565
Pine County: Canvas Health, 800-523-3333
Northern St. Louis County: Range Mental Health Center, 218-288-2100

