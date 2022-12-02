Baby boomer: Let me explain what we were thinking

America is having a rare conciliatory moment. Before it’s gone, can we civilly address a possible generation gap between baby boomers like me and our successors? Like most older folks, I mean well. Besides, it’s Christmastime.

In the 1960s, as baby boomers approached voting age, U.S. foreign policy, including policy on the Vietnam War, was managed by a group of highly educated men dubbed “the best and the brightest.” At the forefront of the war effort was Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara.

In McNamara’s 1995 book (“In Retrospect: The Tragedy and Lessons of Vietnam”), he cited how geopolitical events shaped his and other cabinet members’ flawed decision-making. “It may help to explain our thinking,” he wrote, “but it certainly does not excuse our behavior.” McNamara, in my opinion, made an earnest effort to explain his decision-making on Vietnam War policy without making excuses.

I’m now attempting to explain baby-boomer thinking to our younger citizens, aware that this doesn’t excuse our behavior. We may disagree, but let’s have the discussion.

Each generation considers its predecessors, depending on the era’s slang, un-hip, square, or un-woke. Some might add shortsighted. We are, after all, the ones who advised against trusting anyone over 30.

I’ll spare you a listing of reputed baby-boomer accomplishments. For every point I make in our favor, you can counter with our haphazard handling of the environment, among other things, and you’d have a point.

Remember that while politicians gradually catered to baby boomers with entitlement programs and other policies, boomers didn’t legislate those laws. In fact, by 1968, the first election year when boomers could vote, many of those programs were already in place.

Understand, too, that every generation produces exceptional minds tainted by moral and/or ethical flaws (see Clinton/Lewinsky and Nixon/Watergate). Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are changing the world. They each also tote a long list of nagging, news cycle-consuming controversies.

Every age group has people like this. They make us grind our teeth, but we often give them a pass in exchange for reaping the fruits of their immense talent. As I mentioned earlier, boomers had their “best and brightest,” and so will you. They’ll frustrate you, but you’ll figure, “He may be a mad genius, but he’s OUR mad genius.”

Over time, in both business and politics, we stopped listening to each other. Business leaders assumed that synergy would ensure near-seamless fusion between companies; and politicians not only talk past each other, they spew their hastily worded views to CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, or anyone who’ll listen. Social media, especially Twitter, is our megaphone.

Social-media mania didn’t start with the baby boomers, but we were quick to embrace it, warts and all. Thanks to computers, everyone is a potential pundit, commentator, or filmmaker. Journalism degree? Don’t make me laugh. Ever hear of blogging? We used to talk to each other, then past each other. Now we text and tweet past each other.

Your children will inevitably ask why your generation didn’t do more. By then, “Go ask the baby boomers” won’t do. Blaming the exiting generation never does.

What if we all, especially post-boomers, focus on communicating directly with each other starting earlier in life, and not just on social media? Then, by the time you vote and run for office, you’ll be conditioned to consider opposing opinions with more reason than impulse.

In that regard, we baby boomers should have set a better example for you. I’m sorry we didn’t. Your participation in the recent midterm election gives us hope. Maybe you’ll be the generation that gets us back on track.

Jim Newton of Itasca, Illinois, is a freelance writer, retired after a career in subrogation, customer service, broadcast sales, and production. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.