A View From the North Shore: Readying cabin after hard winter a call to all generations

The neon countdown on the DQ in Two Harbors has been completed, and the bright “OPEN” sign is flashing its welcome. Lines have formed for Blizzards and hot dogs with chili. It’s spring, so long as you can call temperatures in the 40s a bona fide change of seasons after a relentless winter. But it’s northern Minnesota, after all; we take what we are served.

My three sons and 14-year-old grandson came up to reclaim our beloved cabin on the North Shore from the ravages of winter. I used to do all the reopening tasks myself with sadistic pride. But 78 years have purged such an egotistical view of my physical capabilities.

I often reflect on our previous cabin in the central part of the state, where neighbors would gather each spring. Together we would work our way down the shoreline putting in docks and launching boats in our small lake.

Here, though, on the Big Lake, Lake Superior, we’ve been spared this burden, as the lake would have her way with any dock. It’s good to have respect for those things more powerful than us.

Although spared the burden of docks and boats, our small restoration crew was challenged with what climate change and Gitchee Gumi had wrought.

Toward the end of April, we watched on our lake-facing webcam as walls of water came rushing ashore from somewhere over by the Sault. It could have been one of those once-in-a-century hissy fits when Mother Nature reminds us who is due unconditional homage. The monstrous waves roared straight out of the east over the 30-foot rise in the ledge rock to tumble our deck and picnic table with a flick of their mighty wrists. My artistically created cairns made of iron-weighted rocks from the Range were strewn pebble-like about the yard. The savagery of the storm could have reflected global warming, but I think it was revenge for our slinking off for a couple of months to sunny California in the depths of winter.

It's hard to shift from capable worker to restricted supervisor. My arthritic joints know better than to try to restack the wood pile by myself, to carry out furniture from storage, or to rake the still-dormant grass. My shoulders, laced with impingement, would not even allow my helping to trim small errant branches that had sprouted from the old fir trees. Instead, I directed my indentured, low-cost crew, telling myself that they need to learn all this preparation for summer months. As my middle son leaned on his shovel, he shared how he hadn’t realized there was so much to do; he simply assumed showing up in mid-summer that this all somehow happened magically.

We had a productive day. It was a pleasure (though tinged with some jealousy) watching young men with natural strength doing what I could only remember. Passages are difficult. I’ll admit that I did not recognize any of their music that blasted out of a portable speaker. It was a small price to pay.

We celebrated with a wonderful dinner supplied via takeout from local establishments. All were quite willing to turn in early for the drive home the following day. Yet, as darkness fell, we still gathered on the ledge rock to soak up the quiet of the shore before the encroachment of city traffic.

As we turned in to retire, a glance to the north rewarded us with shimmers of northern lights stretching above the outline of the Sawtooth Range. Totally unexpected! How often we regretted not being here to witness the big storms that had their way with the vulnerable deck and yard. But the real frustration was not having ever been here to witness the natural majesty of aurora borealis.

I have been fortunate to see this exhibit of godliness in the Northwest Territories and Churchill. But those times were nothing like the pleasure of sharing it in silence and awe with sons and grandson. Three generations stood there in wonderment. Together, we had come to know that places such as ours are not just a privilege but a responsibility as temporary caretakers, ones that provide immeasurable rewards.

Steven M. Lukas is retired after a career in business and education. He and his extended family divide their time between the Twin Cities and Schroeder.

