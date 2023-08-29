A View From the North Shore: Changing seasons reflect the changes in our lives

The young maple tree up the driveway by the creek is telling us that change is coming. Its leaves are blinking cautionary yellow and orange in the already-weakening sunshine. The big lake has been relatively calm all summer but has been chattering of late with breezes that seem to be searching for direction. And it’s already State Fair time in Minnesota.

Summer has been full of sequential visits by friends and family. Window boxes, annual flower beds, and planters welcomed and are still vibrant, though their colors aren’t quite as bright as in June or July. Younger members of the family are turning their thoughts to school and their distant horizons. We elders prepare for the shutting down, the piling of wood, the storage of summer furniture, and the installation of storm doors that will ward off the cold that we know is on its way.

I returned to my growing-up home in Nebraska for my 60th high school reunion this summer. Our graduating class included 125 students, with 25 having since died. About half of us who remain were able to gather with canes, gray hair, and a range of ailments that were comfortably shared. Comparisons of careers and accomplishment were sidelined by family photos and the simple excitement and appreciation of being together. Recognition was given to the men and women who had served, a fairly high number in view of the Vietnam era.

In addition to the many visits on the North Shore this summer, we traveled to North Carolina for a family reunion. The adults reveled in their families and seemingly accepted receding hairlines and aches while the next generations talked of blossoming romances and soccer.

It’s comforting to be around friends and family of similar ages to remind ourselves that our personal journeys are not that unusual.

From where I sit on my Adirondack above a ledge rock, I can study the generational evolution of my beloved trees. It’s a privilege to witness growth and change from initial emergence requiring nurturing to stately independence in the prime of the life cycle until, finally, the stooping and cracking in the twilight years.

Long-ago elders are evidenced only by stumps or by the shaping influences on those that had grown alongside or underneath over the years. Close by, or even through the once-mighty stumps, have grown a “son” or “daughter,” as Ron the landscaper called them, nurtured by the nutrients left behind by those that have moved on. Fledgling examples of the next generations often clump together for protection and encouragement, even in a mixture of contrasting species of spruce, birch, or aspen. I can see where younger growth has started to emerge on its own strength once the father or mother has moved on to soil, thereby opening and offering altruistically their original claims to light and space.

A parade of Canada geese is passing by with its still-young goslings safely tucked among the older and surely wiser escorts. We might even see a loon with offspring riding on its back until being capable of swimming alongside. It’s the roles we play and the gifts that we give.

Lake Superior is beginning to ripple and change with cooler breezes from the northeast.

Our cycle continues.

Steven M. Lukas is retired after a career in business and education. He and his extended family divide their time between the Twin Cities and Schroeder.

