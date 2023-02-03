A DFL View: Eliminating Minnesota state tax on Social Security 'would come at an enormous cost'

“I understand the desire to eliminate the tax on Social Security income, but doing so completely would have significant long-term implications on the rest of our state budget. Lawmakers have to make sure we’re targeting the seniors who would benefit the most from doing so, while ensuring we have adequate resources to invest in our schools, health care, nursing homes, and other things Minnesotans deeply value.

“Fully exempting all Social Security income might seem convenient and politically popular now, but it would come at an enormous cost, ballooning to $1.5 billion over the 2027-’28 biennium.

“Moreover, the wealthiest recipients would overwhelmingly experience the benefits. If we fully exempted Social Security from state income taxes, a full 70% of the hit to the state budget would benefit just the top 20% of retirees.

“From my role as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, I’m committed to helping seniors in our state tackle rising costs, including expenses like property taxes, prescription-drug prices, and, if we target it in a way that makes sense for our state budget, expanding the Social Security income tax exemption.”

— Rep. Liz Olson, DFL-Duluth, in an exclusive statement this past week to the News Tribune Opinion page

