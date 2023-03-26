99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
One goal enough for Wilderness to win

Niklas Erickson made 30 saves for the shutout.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 10:00 PM

CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness needed one goal for two points and a weekend sweep of the Janesville Jets in North American Hockey League play on Saturday, March 25 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Kevin Marx Noren's 27th goal of the season, a power-play tally with 2:41 remaining in the first period, held up as a game-winner in a 1-0 decision.

Niklas Erickson posted a 30-save shutout in goal for the Wilderness (31-16-7), who have won eight of their last nine games. The teams meet again for a two-game series in Janesville, Wisconsin on March 31 and April 1.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.


