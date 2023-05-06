Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
One goal enough for Wilderness to take series opener

Isak Posch made 26 saves for the shutout.

By Staff reports
May 05, 2023 at 11:32 PM

The Minnesota Wilderness turned the tables on the Wisconsin Windigo, winning a 1-0 game to open their NAHL Robertson Cup second-round playoff series on Friday night, May 5, in Eagle River, Wisconsin.

The Windigo won eight of the 10 regular-season meetings between the two, including all four played at the Eagle River Sports Arena.

Their first meeting in the postseason remained scoreless past the halfway point until Beau Janzig (Hermantown) took a blast that found the net from the blue line right off an offensive-zone faceoff. The goal, with Reid Daavettila assisting, proved to be the only one of the game for either side.

Isak Posch made 26 saves, 10 in the third period, to preserve the shutout and give Minnesota the 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Game 2 is in Eagle River on Saturday, May 5.

