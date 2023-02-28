Our beloved son, Zachary James Shogren died on February 24, 2023. He is the son of Jim and Jenny Shogren, brother to Krissy and Evan, grandson to Martha Hoven.

Zach was born April 12, 1988 at Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors.

He had a kind heart and loved his family. Zach received unconditional love and support from all of us.

Some of his favorite things to do were going on long hikes, fishing, camping in the BWCA with his dad, brother and sister, playing card games and cribbage. He loved to eat good food and was a good cook himself. Zach lived in Oregon for four years and absolutley loved the West Coast, the Redwoods of California, mountains and the Oregon Coast.

He had a dog named Z. She is a mixed breed and well trained. She meant everything to him and was his constant companion.

Zach served in the Army National Guard, 1-94 Calvary Highlanders. He was deployed to Iraq from 2011-2012 with Operation New Dawn, and was a gunner on convoy operations. He served a total of 9 years.

We are thankful God Blessed us with the precious gift of Zachary for 34 years.

Visitation will be from 10 AM until the 11 AM funeral service on Monday, March 6, 2023 at First Baptist Church, 602 15th Ave. Two Harbors, MN 55616. Lunch will follow.

