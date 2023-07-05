Winnifred Thaisen

Winnifred Helen Overum Thaisen moved on to heaven on March 21, 2023. She was able to celebrate her 100th birthday on February 21, 2023. She was born February 21, 1923 in Hibbing, MN to Helen(Levin) and Roy Overum.

Winnie is survived by her two children, Glenn(Darlene)Thaisen of Austin MN and Carol(Raymond)Marolt of Ocala, FL., 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Elim Lutheran Church in Duluth on July 11 at 10 am. A graveside service will be held in Ely at the Ely Cemetery on July 12 at 1 pm. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home in Ely.