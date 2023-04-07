William W. “Bill” Sazama

April 4, 1935 - April 5, 2023

William Wallace “Bill” Sazama, 88, passed away on April 5, 2023 in Duluth, MN. Bill was born and raised in Duluth, the son of Goldie and Robert Sazama. He attended Denfeld and East High Schools before starting his own business as a young man. He owned and operated Arrowhead Tree Service throughout the 70’s and 80’s servicing MN Power in Minnesota and upper Wisconsin.

He married Judith “Judy” Kniivila on November 2, 1957 and they celebrated 66 years of marriage before his passing. Judy was the love of his life. They did everything together including traveling, entertaining, happy-hour-pontooning, snowmobiling, golfing and simply being together.

Bill was a woodsman and an artist at heart, creating docks, pathways, decks, and artistic rock walls, as well as building his Island Lake home that he and Judy shared for 50 years. A member of the Duluth Archery Club and an avid bow hunter for many years, Bill took many hunting trips to Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Montana and Alaska, one time getting lost in the Alaskan wilderness but eventually finding his way back to camp. Always busy, he was often found on the roof making repairs, burning brush or tinkering in his workshop. At dusk he would enjoy the campfire overlooking the lake with his beloved dog, Jada.

His was a life well-lived.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Brenda and Tania (Doug); son, Rob (Melissa); brother, Flip; grandchildren, Jack and Maxwell; bonus son, Randall and many life-long friends.

Please join us to remember our father, husband and friend from 1-4pm on April 22, 2023 at Ridgeview Country Club, 700 W Redwing St, Duluth. Lunch will be served.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.