William R. Berntsen

William R. Berntsen, 59, passed away on February 19, 2023, after a courageous fight with cancer. He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn, and sister, Lynn. Bill is survived by children; Brandon, Joshua, Zach, Miranda, Lynn, Chris and Maycie; his father Roger, sister Bonnie and many loved ones.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.