We are sad to announce the passing of William Arthur Mischke of Duluth, MN. William died at age 86 on May 2, 2023. William passed away surrounded by his loved ones. The funeral will be Tuesday May 9, 2023 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Duluth. Visitation will be at 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Mass at 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Lunch will be after the ceremony in the Church hall.