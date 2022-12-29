William Harvey Stearns, 89, of Ladysmith WI died on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Ladysmith WI.

Bill was born on Oct. 11, 1933, in Duluth, Minn. to Dr. William T. and Florence E (Harvey) Stearns, DDS. He was a 1951 graduate of Duluth Central High School and a graduate of UMD. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Army. In 1966, he purchased the GM dealership in Ladysmith. He retired after nearly 30 years as a GM dealer.

Bill was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

Bill is survived by his son, William “Chip” Stearns of Missoula, Mont., and daughter Sally (Paul) Gallenberger of Eden Prairie, Minn.; his daughter-in-law Kari Stearns of Algonquin, IL., seven grandchildren; siblings Cynthia (Bill) Barker of Mesa AZ and Iron River WI, Mary K Brunnberg of Atlantic Beach FL. and Jim Stearns of Duluth, MN.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Mark Stearns of Truckee, Calif. in 2010, and David Stearns of Algonquin, Ill in 2020 and his sister Patricia S. Millier.

Memorial service and interment will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner. A Celebration of Life will be at 5 p.m., at Tee-A-Way, in Ladysmith