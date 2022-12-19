William H. Stejskal

William Henry Stejskal, 79 of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in Fort Myers, FL.

Bill was born in Deer River, Minnesota, on November 3, 1943, to Henry and Gladys Stejskal. He graduated from Deer River High School in 1961 and Itasca Community College in 1963. He was employed by Minnesota Power for 32 years as an Engineer II. He enjoyed life spending winters in Mexico with Karon. In the summer his hobbies were gardening, fishing and shooting sporting clays. He liked watching football and baseball games and had a passion for the NCAA college basketball tournament.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karon Stejskal (Lindgren); daughter, Jody Stejskal Johnson, Morenci, AZ; step-children, Tim Jerry, Denver, CO; and Tammy Jerry, Plymouth, MN; grandsons Tanner Johnson (Aeryn), San Diego, CA; and McKayen Johnson, Spokane, WA; one great grandchild; sisters Margaret Bauman, St. Anthony, MN; and Janet Stejskal, Grand Rapids, MN; brother Jerome Stejskal, Deer River, MN; along with many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was previously married to Terryl Schneider of AZ.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gladys Stejskal and brother-in-law, Richard Bauman.

There will be a service held in the spring.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.