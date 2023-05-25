William G. Master

Born December 29, 1927, in Colorado Springs, CO. Lived in Indiana 1935 - 1957. Worked/played in dance bands, jazz groups, also 8 years in the 38th Infantry National Guard Band.

Married Sharon Smith in 1950. Together they ran a record and flower shop for 7 years, before moving to Superior, WI, where he became a member of the H. D. Wheeler Agency of the New England Life Ins. Company until retirement in 1990.

He loved the outdoors and the family had lake homes in the Iron River area. After wife Sharon passed away, in 1984, William maintained residence in WI until 1992 when he moved to the Iron Range on lake properties to be close to special friend Barb Poffenberger. He moved back to God’s country (Iron River) with his collections of many years.

His past activities include March of Dimes County Chairman, Jaycees - past president, twice Exalted Ruler of Superior Elks #403, Superior YMCA Board - 12 years. - 1 year president & Lion’s Club in Iron River, a charter member of the Superior Antique Depot.

He enjoyed hunting & fishing, music, antiques & collectibles. He is survived by a sister Connie Bergmann, 3 children Sheryl (Tom) Chambers, Tony Master & Lisa (Gilbert) Pineira, 4 grandchildren Sarah (Jim) Blayda, Maren (Brian) Schumacher, Matt (Lindsey Lancaster) Master, Oliver (Ashlee McCay) Master, and 9 great grandchildren: Samuel Cheatham, Emmanuel, Isaiah, Eva, Amariah, Josiah & Ari Schumacher and Kolton & Marshall Master.

In lieu of flowers, please, donate a fishing rod, a Rapala lure, or a music lesson to a child near you.

Visitation at 10 a.m. on June 2nd at Trinity Lutheran Church, 11416 1st St., Lake Nebagamon, WI.

Celebration of Life at 11 a.m.