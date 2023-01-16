William Eustis LeNeau

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, age 92, died peacefully on January 16, 2023, at St. Luke’s hospital. Bill was born June 25, 1930, the youngest of two children of Eustis and Violet LeNeau, all of whom preceded him in death. He attended the University of Minnesota, Duluth, for his undergraduate studies. This academic stint was interrupted by service in the US Navy. After his discharge, Bill returned to Duluth to complete his studies. He and his wife, Joan, then moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to begin his professional career with the Simmons Corporation. Three years later, Bill and his young family returned to Duluth, where he started his work in the financial industry with the Bardon Higgins Firm. During the next several years, Bill worked in public equity and debt sales while completing his master’s degree with an emphasis in banking from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Bill then changed careers for the final time when he went to work for Northern City National Bank, which later became US Bank Corporation. Bill retired from the banking industry at 54 but remained active in finance through private wealth management.

Bill had many interests, including hunting, fishing, sailing, and travel but was passionate about wine. His first exposure to wine was as a young man when stationed in French Morocco. His passion for wine played out over the next 60 years and included several trips to France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, California, Oregon, and Washington. Bill’s one love was his wife, Joan, of 66 years, and their four sons: Robert, William, Marc, and John. Bill’s catholic faith provided much comfort in his final days. This faith now helps his survivors find solace in knowing he now reunites with his wife, our mother, Joan.

A sincere thank you to all the healthcare professionals, neighbors, and friends who worked so hard to provide the necessary support to allow Bill to live out his last years at his residence with his faithful canine at his side.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, January 25, with a Rosary at 10:00am and a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00am at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1419 St. Benedict Street, Duluth. Memorials are preferred and may be directed to St. Benedict’s Church. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 East Second Street, Duluth, 727-3555.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed via the Dougherty Funeral Home Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/dfhduluth .