William Duane Rouleau

William “Bill” Duane Rouleau was born on January 24, 1948, in Duluth, MN, to William and Helen (Jorgenson) Rouleau, and died on July 8, 2023, at the age of 75. Bill passed away peacefully with his loving and adoring wife Kathy by his side, in the beautiful family lake home he built 22 years ago.

Bill was a man of remarkable determination and work ethic. He started working a local garbage route at the age of 13 and pursued a career in carpentry right after high school. A master in his craft, specializing in drywall, he took immense pride in his work. Known as perfectionist and a true leader, he mentored numerous individuals throughout his career. Bill never hesitated to take on any task himself and could always be found with his tool belt, working alongside his crew.

In addition to his work, Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend. Over the years, he found joy in coaching Hermantown hockey, playing horseshoes, bowling, fishing, and gathering around campfires. In his retirement, he developed a passion for golf and played countless memorable rounds in both Minnesota and Arizona with his big brother, Michael Rouleau, his son, grandsons, nephew, and many beloved friends.

Bill approached life with an incredible sense of humor and loved using phrases such as “You play, you pay,” “Just one more,” and “Duhhhh!” Recently, he talked about his eventual cremation, expressing his fondness for campfires, and humorously joking that through his cremation he’d finally have the biggest of all campfires yet - “Tell my friends I was in a doozy of one this time around!”

Bill will be deeply missed by his wife, Kathy; his brother, Michael (Susan) Rouleau; his children, Kamette “Kami” Rouleau Myers and Brett (Wendy) Rouleau, Donny Taylor, Jeremy Taylor, Rebecca (Dustin) Adderley; and his grandchildren, Nathaniel, Delanee, Evan, Ryan, Zach, Mason, Levi, and Dillon. Bill held a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews, and he will be fondly remembered by his many friends and colleagues.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the First Memorial Funeral Chapel on Friday, August 18th, with visitation at 2 p.m. and the service at 3 p.m. In honor of Bill’s request for a gathering with friends and family, a celebration of his life will take place immediately after the services at The Beacon, the bar he formerly owned and always cherished. Food, music, and memories will be shared, commemorating the vibrant life he lived.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the incredible Essentia Hospice http://www.essentiahealth.org/foundation in honor of Bill and the amazing hospice workers who kept him so comfortable and cared for in the last year of his life. Our family gives special thanks and love to our Hospice angel Krista, who showed us so much compassion and attentive care.