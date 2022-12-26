William “Billy” Darrell Kozlowski, 72, of Duluth Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Billy was born to Thomas Jerome and Clara Jean Kozlowski. He was born in Moose Lake, MN, on April 6, 1950. He attended Denfeld High School and went on to work for the U.S. Chicago and Northwestern Railroad, Jeno’s, Sieveson Fish Co., Ultra Float, and many handyman jobs. He had a life-changing stroke nearly 20 years ago and went on to live a good life at home. Billy was a member of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents and sister Gwen Lenore Kozlowski. Survived by siblings Darin (Missy) Kozlowski, Deb (Don) Silverness, Cyril (Cheri) Kozlowski; lifelong best friend Alan Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Billy’s life will be held at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Avenue on Friday, December 30, 2022. Visitation at will be held at 10 a.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in Sunrise Cemetery at 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to CHUM in Billy’s honor.