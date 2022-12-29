William “Bill” Schilling, 89, passed away on November 20, 2022 at Edgewood memory care unit in Hermantown, Minnesota. Born in Duluth April 27, 1933 the son of Gerda and Frederick Schilling. A graduate of Central high school, Bill went on to work for Western Electric while concurrently serving in the US Navy between 1951-53. His work with Western Electric (37 years) involved installation of telecommunications switchgear and backup power systems throughout the West & Midwest U.S. While on time off, his love of boating brought him and his wife Rose together (61 years). Their first date was on a summer evening, together they cooked a meal on the beach at Parkpoint. Married in 1961 his son Bill arrived in 1963.

His travels took him away from home for extended periods, Bill used the G.I. Bill to obtain his private pilots license. This was his greatest joy Flying! He continued his flying education receiving his float plane rating, multi engine rating, instrument flight rating, and commercial pilots license. His tireless work ethic an entrepreneurship developed into a small business buying an selling used aircraft. His wife Rose supported his passion an was his co-pilot in their flying adventures be it the beauty of tropical getaways or flying into icing conditions and “do you see the runway?” Along the way together they built a life on Pike Lake an raised a family. Bill is preceded in death by parents (Gerda & Fredrick), daughter (Heather). Bill is survived by his wife Rose, son Bill, brother Jack, and grandchild Tiffany, and nieces and nephews.

Ironically, he passed on a Sunday and he was truly on his best on Sunday, as he got to observe the fruit of his dedication to countless years (70) in the service of Hillside United Methodist church. Visitation will be at Hillside United Methodist Church, 1801 Piedmont Ave., Duluth, MN. 55811 on January 7, 2023 from 11:00 to 11:30 am, service and lunch to follow, in lieu of flowers Memorials can be sent to Hillside United Methodist Church at the above address.