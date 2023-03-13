William “Bill” Ernest Saukko

Passed away on March 11, 2023 at the age of 82. William was born in Esko, MN to Toivo and Helvi (Lyytinen) Saukko on February 26, 1941. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 until the age of 20. William was a kind, caring, and loving father, grandfather, husband, brother and friend. William enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Toivo and Helvi Saukko; and his loving wife, Marlene. He is survived by two sisters, Lorraine Ryan of Mpls, and Charlene Hargis of Green Bay; three children, Brian, Frances and Donelle, all of Duluth; grandchildren, Felicia, Derrick, Jessica, Alyssa, Jocelyn, Shontel, Marcus and Jeffrey; and nine great grandchildren. William will be greatly missed. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. Second Street, Duluth with a Visitation beginning at 11:00am. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.