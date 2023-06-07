Willam Richard Stenson

William “Bill” Stenson, age 74, passed away May 22, 2023, at the end of a day filled with visits from family and friends.

Bill was born July 15, 1948 to Bob and Janet Stenson. He graduated from Bayfield High School in 1966 and completed Machinist training at the Ashland Vocational-Technical school. After hauling fish for Bodin Fisheries to and from Canada with good friend Kenny Johnson, Bill worked at Bretting’s in Ashland, later was in law enforcement for the City of Bayfield and security at UW Superior. He was with the BN railroad until remaining employed there meant relocating to Havre, Montana.

A long stretch at Lake Superior Paper Industries towards the end of his career provided the opportunity to make many new friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and ancestors, and his older brother Bob. He is survived by his sister Kathy Halvorson and nephew Jim, son Eric (Kristina) Stenson (Ethan, Ellie and Erica), daughter Debi Mattinen (Parker, Maddie), sister-in-law Nancy Stenson, nephew Mike Stenson (Elise) (Chelsea, Erica, Dana) long time friend Steve Leino, and Traci Ryan who was instrumental in keeping things as comfortable as possible as the medical woes increased.

A celebration of life will be held at the Town of Bayfield Town Hall, 85450 County Hwy J, Bayfield, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Thursday June 15.