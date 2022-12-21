Wilfred “Bud” A. Belden, age 87 of Cloquet, MN passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Community Memorial Hospital. Bud was born June 15, 1935, in Cloquet, the son of John and Marion (John) Belden and graduated from Cloquet High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. Bud was united in marriage to Dorothy Cekalla on January 13, 1962. He worked for the Conwed Corp. and also for the Queen of Peace Catholic School. Bud was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church; the Bishop Welch Council Knights of Columbus; and was a volunteer at the Sunnyside Health Care.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Clarice Furey, Donald Belden, and Robert Belden. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, John (Yvonne) Belden, James (Julie) Belden, Kathleen Schmidt, and Donna Trettel; grandsons, Sam Belden, Ben Belden, Chris Belden, and Josh (Maddie) Belden; great-grandchildren, Isla, Arlo, Sunlyn, and Paxton; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Cloquet. There will also be a Rosary Service at 10:00 a.m. led by the Knights of Columbus. Military Honors will be presented by the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard, followed with a luncheon in the church social hall. Arrangements are entrusted to Nelson Funeral Care.