Wesley Edward Heikkila, 86, passed away on February 23, 2023, at Inter-Faith Care Center. He was born on October 2, 1936, to Edward and Lillian Heikkila. Wes married Dagmar on July 8, 1961.

He worked at Wood Conversion/Conwed, Woodland Tree Service, and Black Bear Hotel.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Brian Heikkila. He is survived by his wife, Dagmar; son, Steven (Kristi) Heikkila; sister, Maxine Hanson from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; brothers, Michael Heikkila, Terry (LuAnn) Heikkila, and Grant (Eileen) Heikkila all from Floodwood, MN.

Visitation will be held on February 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. A luncheon will follow the service in the fireside room of the funeral home. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com