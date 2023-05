May 26, 1970 - May 19, 2023

FOXBORO, Wis. - Wendy Schultz, 52, Foxboro, Wis., died Friday, May 19, in her home.

Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 10, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Superior, Wis. Pastor Kirk Schield will officiate. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be in Summit Cemetery.

Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home in Superior.