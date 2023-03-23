99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Welles, Maren K.

Published March 23, 2023 at 1:07 PM

Age 81, loving wife and partner and  longtime resident of Minnetonka went  home to be with her Lord and Savior on  March 13, 2023.

Maren is survived her husband George  W. Welles plus many cousins, nieces and  nephews. She was preceded in death by  her parents James and Elizabeth Kinney as well  as her brother Jay.

Maren taught second grade at Cedar Manor Elementary School  where she was much beloved by her students  and their parents. After retiring from  teaching, she supported George as they  traveled the world leading security seminars.

A celebration of Maren’s life will be held after the  first spring flowers bloom. full notice to follow.

