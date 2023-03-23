Welles, Maren K.

Age 81, loving wife and partner and longtime resident of Minnetonka went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2023.

Maren is survived her husband George W. Welles plus many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Elizabeth Kinney as well as her brother Jay.

Maren taught second grade at Cedar Manor Elementary School where she was much beloved by her students and their parents. After retiring from teaching, she supported George as they traveled the world leading security seminars.

A celebration of Maren’s life will be held after the first spring flowers bloom. full notice to follow.