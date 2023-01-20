Wayne Stephen Fairchild, 77, of Duluth, MN passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023. He was surrounded by loving family and the caring staff at Benedictine Health Safe Harbor after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. Wayne was born October 17, 1945 in Crookston, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Helen Fairchild of Hibbing, MN. He is survived by his Loving Wife Julie of 46 years and his Children Mark (Tessa), Rebecca Estabrook (Todd), Joan Fairchild Paulucci, and Amy Felmlee. Grandchildren Alex VanEck (Christine), Emily Sinnott (Sam), Alissa and Autumn Felmlee and Great Grandson Rhett. His Brothers and Sisters, Mary Banal (Ted), James (Sharon), John (JoAnne Mike), Gary (Leila), Vickie Krampotich, Dale (ColIeen), and Lisa Taylor (Larry) and his many Nephews and Nieces. Wayne graduated from Hibbing High School. Then graduated from the University of Minnesota and began his teaching career. He went on to receive 2 Masters degrees. He loved developing programs and set up the Marine O/B Repair at Central High School. He also taught Forestry and Land mgt. until his retirement. Wayne loved his family and friends, was always joking around. His passions were fishing, golfing and working on boat motors. You could always find him in the garage, on the lake or golf course. We would like to extend our thanks to the loving and caring staff at Safe Harbor. (His family away from home.) Per Wayne’s request there will be no funeral service.