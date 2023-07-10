Wayne M. Sletten

Well done, my good and faithful servant.

Wayne Monroe Sletten, 84, of Two Harbors MN, went to his heavenly home on July 8th, 2023. He was surrounded by the family he loved and adored.

Wayne was born on May 12th, 1939 to Lester and Myrtle Sletten. He grew up in Eau Claire, WI. with his parents and sister Sonja. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy (with a little help from the processing corpsman who stepped on the scale so Wayne would meet the weight requirement). He served his country for 28 years.

In 1960, Wayne married Emilie Joan Ruberg, and after a few years away, they settled in Two Harbors where they lovingly raised their four daughters.

Wayne held a number of jobs in Two Harbors but finished his career as the Lake County Veterans Service Officer, where he worked diligently to serve the veterans in and around this community. He also enjoyed his time as Mayor and Councilman for the City of Two Harbors, where he served for many years.

Wayne adored and cherished his family. He enjoyed family vacations, camping trips, holidays, church and sporting events, cabin time, and of course, fishing. Time with his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were everything to Wayne. He loved fiercely and led his family faithfully.

Wayne had many interests, but in his retirement his passion was fishing. He enjoyed going up to Lake of the Woods, or out on Lake Superior with friends and family any chance he could get. If you were lucky enough to chat with Wayne recently, he was sure to share a fishing picture (or two) and probably told you a story about one of his many outings on the big lake.

Wayne was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where his love for Jesus was first and foremost. He enjoyed time spent in bible studies, couple’s club, church council and the church choir.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Emilie Joan; daughters, Danette (Holden) Hanson, Sherri (Todd) Wizner, Jody (Doug) Arnoldi and Amy (Tom) Cavallin; grandchildren, Noah (Molly) Hanson, Grace Hanson, Ben (Nicole) Wizner, Brice (Jese) Wizner, Drew Arnoldi, Hannah Arnoldi, Cody (Keira) Cavallin and Quaid Cavallin; great grandchildren, Reece, Norah and Winnie Wizner; a sister, Sonja (Mike) Thorn; five nieces and a nephew.

Visitation will be from 10 AM until the 11 AM service on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Two Harbors., followed by burial in Lakeview Cemetery. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.