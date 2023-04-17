Warren Leslie High, 101, died peacefully at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital on December 14, 2022. Warren was born to Leslie and Adele (Reiber) High on April 22, 1921. He lived his whole life in Duluth and was active in the life of our community until very close to the end of his long and wonderful life.

Warren enlisted into the United States Army in December of 1942 and served until December of 1945. He was employed as an electrical engineer at MN Power and Light for 30+ years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Adele, his first wife, Patricia Reed High, his second wife, Vera Socha, a daughter Roxanne High, a stepdaughter Olga (Socha) Mickey, and two sisters Loretta Ferrel and Patricia Zimmerman.

He is survived by his son, Daniel and Vera’s loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 1:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 W. College St.

Donations may be made to UUCD’s Outdoor Sanctuary Fund in honor of Warren’s love of our planet.

His spirit lives on in the many lives he touched on his life’s journey. May his memory be a blessing.