81 of Stillwater died March 26 surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 12, 1941 in Duluth where he graduated in 1960 from Morgan Park H.S. He met Christa Wheeler in 1967 and were married in 1970. They have 2 daughters, Tara and Bridget. Celebration of Life is on June 6 at Unity Church-Unitarian 733 Portland Ave, St. Paul. Visitation is 11AM, service at noon. Cremation by Neptune Society