Ward F. (Butch) Herstad, age 83, passed away on July 17, 2023 with family by his side. Butch was born on December 14, 1939 in Duluth, MN to Ward T. and Virgil (Boyd) Herstad. He retired from Diamond Tool and Horseshoe after 30 years of employment.

Butch enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time at his shack and being outdoors. If he wasn’t fishing in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan or Canada, you could find him in his garage pouring and painting fishing jigs or at his shack on the Gooseberry River. He found great joy in bringing his children and grandchildren to Basswood Lake in the Boundary Waters and various local lakes to fish. He instilled a love of the outdoors in his children and grandchildren.

His Monday morning Diamond Tool breakfast group was a bright spot in his weekly routine during his retirement years. He also enjoyed his monthly breakfasts with childhood friends from the Arnold/Rice Lake neighborhood.

Butch is survived by his partner and best friend, Sue Bruno; his three children, Tim (Beth) Herstad, Greg (Deb) Herstad and Beth (Jerry) Matson; six grandchildren, Alisson (Kevin) Shea, Eric (Nicole) Herstad, Ryan Herstad, Ashley (Dan) Litman, Aaron Herstad, Hope Huffman; and two great-grandchildren, Henley Shea, Beckett Litman; two sisters, Sue (Ron) Pizana and Cookie (Gary) Lenhoff; sister-in-law, Mary Herstad; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; and spoiled golden retriever, Molly.

A private family gathering will be held to honor and remember Butch’s life.