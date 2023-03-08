Wallace H. Hendrickson

Wallace Hendrickson was a well-known carpenter and cabinet maker. Wally died from complications from a recent heart surgery at Essentia Hospital on Sunday afternoon, March 5.

He had many accomplishments in building the first Gunflint Lodge and remodeling the Grenada Bar into a new Murphy’s Bar. As well as that was, he built many homes and buildings in Duluth and surrounding areas.

He was born in Fosston, MN to Victor & Evelyn (Halvorson) Hendrickson and then lived in Chisholm for several years before moving to Duluth. He was an avid hunter and gun collector and former member of the Moose Lodge. He loved to party and was a great dancer and spent many weekends doing both at the cabin or Maple Leaf Lake in Alborn with his beloved partner, Mary Ann Jeannette. They had been living the past several years in Morgan Park.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Kathy and Mavis.

Wally is survived by son Stan of California, daughter Wendy of Washington, sisters Donna (Jerry) Archambault, Sharon (Mark) Walsh and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial Service at 3 p.m. on Wed., March 15, 2023 with visitation one hour prior at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Avenue in Duluth.