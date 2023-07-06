Virginia R Kelly

Virginia (Ginny) Rae Kelly died unexpectedly on July 3rd, 2023, in her home in Superior Wisconsin.

Virginia Morrow Kelly was the middle sister of five sisters born to Ray and Helen Morrow in Duluth MN.

She is survived by her husband John Kelly and family and a son Ryan (Anne) Willemsen, her three sisters; Pauline (Bob) Swanfeld of Duluth MN, Louise (Larry) Nesbitt of Edina MN, Carol (Larry) Bjorklund of White Bear Lake MN and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Willemsen and her sister, Marjorie (Maggy) (Joe Kraljic).

Ginny was a 1965 graduate of Duluth East High School. She was employed by Lexus of Wayzata MN as an executive secretary.

Funeral services will be at the Cremation Society of Mn on July 21, 2023, visitation at 2:00 p.m. with a service at 3:00 p.m.