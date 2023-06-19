Virginia R. Erikson

Virginia Rae Erikson of Eveleth, MN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Essentia Hospital in Duluth, MN with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Carlton, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow. To sign an online registry, please visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.

Virginia was born on April 23, 1975, to Arlyn and Gladys (Hanson) Sievert in Cloquet, MN. She graduated from Carlton High School and enjoyed serving as a catcher and pitcher with the softball team. She furthered her education at the Fond du Lac Community College where she earned multiple Associate’s of Arts degrees. Virginia was employed for over 20 years with Pine Ridge Homes as a program manager, and also worked at L & M Fleet Supply as a clerk. Virginia loved her children and family. She loved to camp and spend time at the lake and had a passion for gardening.

Virginia will be remembered by her children, Zaccary, Zaiden, Zariah, and Grayson; parents; siblings, Richard (Stacey) Sievert and Victoria Nill; nieces and nephews, Abigail, Casey, Luke, Aidan, and Liam; friend, Wes; and two furry friends, Miles and Maya. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Elsie (Newman) Hanson and Warren and Jennie (Bonjtes) Sievert.