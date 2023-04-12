Virginia Mary (Bloom) Berryman, age 96, of Richfield, born February 17, 1927 in Duluth, MN, died April 9, 2023. She graduated from Hermantown Sr. High and married Joe L. Berryman in 1948. They lived in Duluth, Indianapolis and Des Plaines, IL, finally settling in Richfield. She was a long time employee of Lyndale Hardware in Richfield. Loved travel, bridge, dancing, golf, friends and most importantly, family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Carl and Clara Bloom; and brother, Carl Jr. Survived by children, Michael (Sherry), David (Gail) and John (Linda); grandchildren, Laura, Jessica, Rachel, Tyler and Chad; great-grandchildren, James, Jack, Brynn, Audrey, Eva, Isaiah and Jude; and siblings, William Bloom, Carol Sogard and Roy Bloom; and many nieces and nephews. She always had a smile, kind words and a special wit. Celebration of life at 11:00 AM on April 20, 2023 at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 7625 Chicago Ave S in Richfield with a visitation 1 hour before. Special thanks to the residents and staff at “The Pines” in Richfield.

