Virginia “Ginny” Soterbier

Virginia “Ginny” Mattson Soetebier of Duluth died August 5th, 2023 at Viewcrest Health Center. Ginny was born on July 18th, 1930 to Arthur and Dominica “Minny” Mattson in Bessemer, MI.

She married John “Jack” Soetebier on April 8, 1951 in Hurley, WI. Ginny owned and operated the beloved Patty Cake Shop of Duluth with her husband for over 40 years.

She was a Park Point resident and avid boater. She and her husband explored just about every inch of Lake Superior over the years in their sailboats and later a power boat. They made lifelong friends along the way in each port. She was an author of 3 books and in one wrote about her adventures with Jack on the lake called Sweetwater Sea Saga. She was also an active member of many organizations including The Park Point Garden Club, Our Lady of Mercy Church, Duluth Power Squadron, Duluth Keel Club, Apostle Islands Yacht Club and the Trans Superior Sailboat Race to name a few.

She served on the board of directors for the Marine Museum, Spirit Mountain Rec Authority, Duluth Women’s Club and was also the President of the MN Federation of Republican Women from 1977-1979. She organized many wonderful parties and loved spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years; her parents; sister, Lucille; brother, Art; and son, Kurt Soetebier.

She is survived by her daughters, Laura (Patrick Burns) of Minneapolis and their Children Alyssa Soetebier (Jared Graves) and Alexandra (Jordan) Rincon. Lynn Soetebier of Minneapolis and her children Nicholas and Johnathon Thurn. Gretchen Soetebier of Beatrice, NE and her son Max Maus. Heidi (David) Nessa of Hermantown and their daughter Karlyn. Dieter, Fred and Ameila Soetebier, children of deceased son Kurt; and great grandchildren, Raul and Selena Rincon, Hayden Soetebier and Hope Hoeftra and many nieces and nephews.

