Virginia “Gini” Burke

Gini passed away peacefully with family at Essentia, January 17, 2023. Gini had a strong & independent spirit. She especially loved the elderly, children and dogs. Gini graduated from East High School in 1960. Gini worked for 40 years as an electronic assembler on government projects. She started at Duluth Litton Co, in early sixties, moving to Minneapolis and working for Unisys until retirement. In her retirement, her passion for animals led her to volunteer at Animal Allies Duluth. Children were blessed with her time & generosity. The elderly experienced her compassionate attention and dogs welcomed her care. Gini even read to the dogs! Gini is survived by her twin, Marian Denno (Bob) Plymouth MN, other sisters Jean Dubell & Susan Thompson (Ray) of Duluth. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins, She will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbors. Arrangements handled by Affordable Cremation & Burial. A celebration of life will be held, not determined at this time. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Duluth Animal Allies would be greatly appreciated.