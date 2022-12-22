Virginia Ann Smith

Virginia “Ginny” Ann Smith - loving wife and mother of four - passed away on December 14, 2022, at the age of 88 in White Bear Lake, MN. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elda Wise and loving husband Robert E. Smith. Virginia is survived by four sons, Steven R. Smith (Joan), Jeffery A. Smith (Jill), Scott W. Smith (Seongmi) and Doug E. Smith (Candace); sister, Joan (Florian) Mankowski; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Drew, Kirsten, Mathew, Shilla, Sara; three step grandchildren, April, Brandy, Tawnya; and several great grandchildren. Ginny attended the College of St. Scholastica, after graduating from Duluth East High School. She married the love of her life, Robert E. Smith, on August 8, 1953, and they moved to Panama City Beach, FL where Robert was stationed in the Navy. Virginia grew up near the University of Minnesota, Duluth Campus and enjoyed skiing and skating at Chester Bowl. While raising the boys, Virginia and Robert designed and built homes in Grand Rapids and Duluth, MN, Hayward, WI and Cape Coral, FL, in addition to their full-time careers. Ginny also obtained a speech therapy certificate as well as a real estate license in the 70s. Ginny enjoyed cooking, baking and entertaining and after retirement, traveling the world with her loving husband. She loved boating in the lakes of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Florida and sea shelling on barrier islands surrounding Fort Myers, FL. There will be a celebration of life when Minnesota weather turns from white to green. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to send a memorial, please send to a charity of your choice.