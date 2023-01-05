It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Vicki Woodward Leiva, the beloved matriarch of our family, an educator in the Duluth Public Schools, and a pioneering member of the Headstart program. Vicki was born on Dec 7, 1943 and passed away on Nov 13, 2022. Vicki graduated from Denfeld High School and always had a love for learning and helping others. She received her bachelors degree and masters equivalency at the University of Superior Wisconsin and went on to work as a special education teacher in Duluth Public schools for 30 years, making a positive impact on countless students. In the 1970’s, Vicki played a key role in the establishment of Headstart in Duluth, a federally funded program designed to provide early education, health, and social services to low-income children and their families. Vicki was passionate about ensuring that every child had the opportunity to succeed and thrive and worked tirelessly to make Headstart a success.

As a life long Duluth resident, she also enjoyed her bridge club and her many close friends in the area. Vicki loved spending time with family at her cabin at the lake. She stayed very close to her family and had the beautiful quality of remaining connected to her family and friends by always remembering us on holidays and birthdays and hosting family getaways at her home and at the cabin.

Vicki was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Reynold Leiva, brother Gary Woodward, sister-in-law, Helen Woodward Miller, and parents Victor Woodward and MaryAnn Larson. She is survived by her children Jason (Brenda) Goldfine, Hana Rae (David) Kapsch, grandsons Max Harvey and Jordan Goldfine; who she loved dearly! Nieces and nephews Joan (Guy) Redwing, Janis (Harold) Walter, David (Susana Pelayo) Woodward, Daniel (Elise) Woodward, 8 grandnieces and grandnephews, cousin Richard (Susan) Jordahl, and special friends Jack and Carol Ann Melby. In addition, Vicki always had a rescue dog (or two) by her side so in lieu of a memorial service, Vicki would prefer donations to Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth, Minnesota.