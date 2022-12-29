Dec. 30, 1957 - Dec. 27, 2022

CARLTON, Minn. - Vernon “Vern” Johnsen Jr., 64, Carlton, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 27, in his home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Esko, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the church.

Arrangements by Atkins-Northland Funeral Home & Cremation Service.