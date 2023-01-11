Vernon Dale Barstad, 82, passed away with loved ones by his side on January 9, 2023, in Mesa, AZ, after a short non-covid-related illness. He was born December 2, 1940, to Paul and Ida (Sundin) Barstad. He graduated from Littlefork High School in 1958 and went on to DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago. He married Patsy Spears on July 8, 1961, and they made their home in Silver Bay, MN, where they raised their two children. Vern was an electrician and worked at Reserve Mining in Silver Bay until they made the move to Beulah, ND, in 1983 where he worked at Dakota Gas/Basin Electric until he retired in 1999. Vern and Patsy moved back to Minnesota after his retirement, settled in Hermantown and wintered in Arizona. Vern and Patsy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2011 with a large gathering of family and friends. She passed away in 2012. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Grace’s “Garage Guys”, United Northern Sportsman, Good Sam’s Camping Group, and the Arizonian RV Family.

Vern was a handyman and could fix almost anything. He was kind, funny, generous and made fast friends with everyone he met. He called himself “The Patriarch” and was the best Dad, Grandfather, and Great-Grandpa any kid could ever hope for. He lived a great life. We were blessed to have him in ours.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, wife Patsy, sister Marian Miller, and grandson Jeremy Byrnes. He is survived by his brothers Don (Jo) of Aurora MN, Keith (Pattie) of Littlefork, MN, sister Trish Gage of Brainerd, MN, daughter, Dixie (Tim) Byrnes of Hermantown, MN, son, Brian (Jennifer) of Chelan, WA, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and Marilyn Duncan, his very special lady for the last 10 years.

Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Hermantown, MN, at a later date.