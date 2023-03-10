Verna J Deger, 99, of Hibbing, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Beehive Homes Assisted Living and Memory Care in Duluth.

She was born July 6, 1923 to Floyd William Randall and Rose C. (Smith) Randall in Hibbing. She grew up in Mahoning Location, attended Hibbing area schools, and received her teaching degree from St. Cloud Teacher’s College in 1942. After one year of teaching in Roscoe, Minn, she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving as an aerial gunnery instructor in the Mojave.

She married her high school sweetheart, Ralph Edward Deger, in 1946 and the two went on to enjoy 58 years of loving marriage and community involvement in Hibbing. She was an avid bridge player and instructor, earning Life Master designation through the American Contract Bridge League. When her husband was hospitalized for months as a result of an auto accident, she supported her family by working at KB Supply and Lakeshore in Hibbing, and later worked intermittently at Cummins Diesel and the Hibbing High School library. She was an active member of the St. Leo’s and Blessed Sacrament Parishes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Edward Deger in 2004; parents; and brothers Duane and Ray Randall. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Michèle) Deger of Stillwater, Barb Brutger of Side Lake, Nancy Spalding of Savage, Sue Strapple of Duluth and Steve (Leslie) Deger of Minneapolis; sister, Judy Rogers of Duluth; goddaughter Deborah (Nelson) Vidovic; grandchildren, Chris Deger, Randy (Tracy) Baucom, Chad (Beth) Baucom, Niki (Pete) Pavolich and Danny (Niki) Strapple; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be set at a later date. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

