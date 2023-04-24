We are sad to announce the passing of Vern Keinanen of Barnum MN. He died at age 81 on April 19, 2023 at St. Luke’s hospital Duluth, MN. Vern passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

Vern was born in Silver Township in 1941 to Hjalmar and Lempi Keinanen. He graduated from Dunwoody Institute and became a Journeyman Electrician. He worked on such notable projects like the IDS building, the Metrodome, Target and Excel Energy Centers, and the Mall of America. Retiring in 2000. Vern loved to work in his shop creating and building.

Preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Melvin and Arlene, brother-in-law Richard and spouse Beth, niece Julie, and nephew Gene.

Left to cherish his memory are wife Marlene, daughter Diane Vernice, daughter Lisa Marie (Jason), and sister Kathy (Jack). Brothers-in-law Don (Irene), Bob (Judith), and Mel (Chris). Grandchildren Dakota (Wenjun), Colton, Kirk, Raven, and Ashleigh. Also, many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

We will have a celebration of life on June 11 from 2PM to 4PM in Barnum United Methodist Church, Barnum, MN.